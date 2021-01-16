Virginia AG authorizes probe of Confederate statue-removal contract

An inquiry into the contract was initiated after a political rival of Mayor Levar Stoney's raised concerns about the deal.

RICHMOND, Va. — A special prosecutor says Virginia's attorney general has authorized an investigation into a $1.8 million contract for the removal of the City of Richmond's Confederate statues.

The statues were taken down over the summer, and an inquiry into the contract between the city and a construction company owner was initiated after a political rival of Mayor Levar Stoney's raised concerns about the deal.