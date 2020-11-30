x
Etched in Stone: A look at the legacy of Confederate monuments

We took a deep dive into the history of Confederate monuments and why they cause so much pain. Catch the documentary on Friday, Dec. 4 on 13News Now at 5:30 p.m.
Credit: AP
This Sept. 2, 2020 file photo shows a bronze statue of an unnamed Confederate soldier, titled "At Ready," stands outside of the Albemarle County Courthouse in Charlottesville, Va. A crowd cheered Saturday, Sept. 12, as workers removed the Confederate statue near the site of a violent white nationalist rally three years ago.

The anger. The emotion.

We're witnessing it across the state as thousands demand that Confederate statues be taken down.

Protesters say the markers stand for white supremacy, slavery and racism, while many others cite pride in their heritage.

13News Now is pulling back the curtain on an ugly time in history when most of these monuments were erected.

What did the people who erected and celebrated the monuments say at the time? Who spoke out against them?

We travel across the state to seek some answers.

Please join us for our documentary that airs this Friday on 13News Now at 5:30 p.m.: Etched in Stone: The Hurt Behind the Heritage.

