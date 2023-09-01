Virginia attorney general expands investigation from 1 Fairfax County school to entire school system

On Jan. 4, the attorney general launched a civil rights investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology's administration.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An investigation into a Fairfax County high school has led to a deeper review when other schools in the district admitted to not sharing information about National Merit Awards information with students.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Monday that his investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology for withholding merit awards recognition will expand across the entire Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) system. This news comes after reports and complaints that multiple schools across the county withheld awards from high achieving students.

On Jan. 4, the attorney general launched a civil rights investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology's administration for the possibility of unlawful discrimination in violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act.

Since then, two other high schools within the FCPS system have sent out emails apologizing for not sharing this information with students. The two schools have been identified as Langley and Westfield high schools.

“It’s concerning that multiple schools throughout Fairfax County withheld merit awards from students,” said Attorney General Miyares. “My office will investigate the entire Fairfax County Public Schools system to find out if any students were discriminated against and if their rights were violated.”

