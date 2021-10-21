Virginia gives Democrats a test of Black turnout before 2022

It's not yet clear whether Black voters will cast enough ballots to put Democrat Terry McAuliffe over the top in a race against Republican Glenn Youngkin.

NORFOLK, Va. — Polls have consistently shown Democrat Terry McAuliffe with the overwhelming support of Black Virginians in the gubernatorial race. But his victory may hinge on whether this core part of his base shows up in strong numbers to vote.

