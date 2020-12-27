Virginia county to get restaurant meals to families in need

Local families in need will be able to get something to eat at locally-owned restaurants with their $200 restaurant vouchers.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Virginia county is using almost $800,000 in federal funds to help families in need get something to eat at locally-owned restaurants.

The Free Lance-Star of Fredericksburg reports Stafford County is using a Community Developments Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide $200 restaurant vouchers to each of the county's 3,900 Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipient families.

Supervisor Meg Bohmke said the local residents have been struggling since March, and she is hopeful that the money will bring them some joy.