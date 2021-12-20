Virginia governor-elect chooses education secretary as first cabinet pick

Guidera is the first cabinet secretary Youngkin has announced.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin announced the first member of his cabinet Monday, selecting Aimee Rogstad Guidera to serve as the next Secretary of Education for the Commonwealth.

Guidera is currently the President of Guidera Strategy and is the former founder and chief executive of the Data Quality Campaign. Before that, she served as the director of the Washington, D.C., office of the National Center for Education Achievement. She is a Maryland native who moved to Virginia with her husband in 1995.

"Because of the national spotlight that was on Virginia, we saw people put their hand up all over the country, and Aimee is an extraordinary leader when it comes to understanding excellence in education," Youngkin said in an interview with WUSA9. "She believes in charter schools, which is a big part of our agenda, she understands what it means to support our entire education system so that our children can be career ready and college ready ... And she's gonna be a great advocate for Virginia's kids."

The governor-elect added that he believes Guidera stands united with him in his belief that parents "deserve to have a voice" in the education of their children, reiterating his promise to remove politics from school.

"What all Virginians are going to see is a prioritization of parents in our education philosophy, and how we translate that into serving kids," Youngkin said. "[Guidera] really does believe, just like I do, that we can, in fact, have a curriculum that prepares our children, to actually take advantage of the Virginia promise. We're gonna get politics out of the classroom and put education back in."

Teaching critical race theory became a hot-button issue throughout the course of the gubernatorial race, and Youngkin remains committed to his promise to ban it in Virginia schools.

"Critical race theory is not a course that's taught. It's a political philosophy that's made its way into many parts of our school system," Youngkin said. "And so we're going to pull it out. And we're going to teach all history. We're going to make sure that Virginia's kids understand where we've come from. But we're also going to make sure that our children aren't being told to view everything through a lens of race."

Education was a big part of Youngkin's election platform. During a thank you rally in Loudoun County last month, Youngkin thanked supporters for "standing up for children" and called himself the education governor.

"We are going to reestablish high expectations in our schools, we are going to fund in the highest education budget raising salaries, investing in facilities, funding special education, and we are going to launch charter schools so fast that Virginian’s heads are going to spin," Youngkin said.

Youngkin also alluded that more cabinet announcements would be made before the holidays.