Gov. Northam proposes moving up legalization of marijuana in Virginia to July 1

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam just proposed several amendments to the marijuana bill, including one that would legalize simple possession this July 1.

The changes would move up legalization three years sooner than previously planned, according to a news release from the governor's office.

Other proposals include:

advance public health protections

set clear expectations for labor protections in the cannabis industry

begin to seal criminal records immediately

Gov. Northam said the changes come in the form of amendments to Senate Bill 1406, sponsored by State Sens. Adam Ebbin and Louise Lucas, and House Bill 2312, sponsored by Majority Leader Charniele Herring, which legalize the use of marijuana in Virginia.

The change would also allow home cultivation. Households would be allowed to grow up to four plants beginning on July 1, 2021. The amendments would require the plants to be labeled with identification information, out of sight from public view, and out of range of individuals under the age of 21.

“Our Commonwealth is committed to legalizing marijuana in an equitable way,” said Northam in a news release.

“Virginia will become the 15th state to legalize marijuana—and these changes will ensure we do it with a focus on public safety, public health, and social justice. I am grateful to the advocates and legislators for their dedicated work on this important issue, and I look forward to this legislation passing next month.”