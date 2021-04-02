POT FOR PROFIT: Man charged with marijuana felonies calls for legalization

We spoke with one Hampton Roads man who has lived as a felon ever since his marijuana-related arrest. People caught with marijuana in 2021 might face different fates

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: the above video is on file from Feb. 2, 2021.

Marijuana laws hurt Black Virginians more than others, according to Gov. Ralph Northam.

As Northam calls on lawmakers to legalize marijuana, he points to "social equity" as just one reason to change the laws.

13News Now spoke with one Black Hampton Roads man who has lived life as a felon ever since his marijuana-related arrest several years ago.

The man, who we will call "Michael," first told his story to the nonprofit Cruel Consequences, and wished to remain anonymous for his TV interview.

“I had never been in trouble a day in my life, ever, this is the first time me ever getting in trouble anywhere - and I got the book thrown at me," he said.

Michael was in his twenties when a medical condition required dialysis and a kidney transplant. That's when he began experimenting with marijuana.

“I was speaking with a nurse and she just kinda mentioned it to me, like 'You should try it,'" he said.

Michael found it helped.

However, his choice of medicine was illegal in Virginia, and buying it on the black market proved dangerous.

"I had a gun drawn on me in Newport News and the guy robbed me of $160," he said. “He could have took more than that, that night. I was just happy to make it home to my wife and my son.”

Michael decided it would be safer to have a friend mail the product from Colorado, a state that legalized recreational and medical use.

But medicinal or not, Michael was committing a crime in the eyes of the Commonwealth. Police caught him and charged him with two felonies.

It was the first and only blemish on an otherwise clean record. Lucky for him, the judge opted for probation instead of prison.

“I feel dirty, I feel like I committed a crime, like a real crime - like I murdered someone, or like I’ve done something really bad," Michael said.

It’s time to join 16 other states and make marijuana legal, and end the current system rooted in inequity.



By legalizing and taxing it, we can use the revenue to help communities most disproportionately impacted by the inequities in our laws. #VASOTC — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 14, 2021

Had Michael been arrested this year, the outcome might have been different.

Virginia lawmakers voted to decriminalize certain marijuana possession last year, and allow for medical cannabis sales.

Now Governor Northam wants to take it a step further and legalize recreational use, pointing to a history of racial inequality as a driving force.

“We know that while white people and Black people use marijuana at similar rates, Black people are three and a half times more likely to be charged with a crime for it," Northam said during his State of the Commonwealth address in January.

For Michael, it's been several years since his arrest. His probation is now over, but his medical issues are not.

And neither are the long-term consequences of living life as a felon.

Michael said he can't further his education because the felony conviction makes him ineligible for financial aid.

He said if his record was expunged, he'd be able to move on with his life.

“Go back to school, further my career, just get back to my productive life, I don’t have to walk on eggshells," he said.

Michael will always be a felon in the eye of the law, unless lawmakers choose to change that, too.