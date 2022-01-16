His first executive action was banning teaching critical race theory - a subject that is not taught in Virginia public schools.

RICHMOND, Va. — Less than a day into his tenure, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.) signed 11 executive actions - most of which have to do with controlling what's taught in schools and easing COVID-19 safety measures.

Two of the executive orders signed by Youngkin allow Attorney General Jason Miyares to open investigations into Loudoun County Public Schools and the Virginia Parole Board.

And a directive from the new governor also rescinds the COVID-19 requirements for state employees, citing what he called a promised return to individual freedoms and personal privacy.

Here's a look at the actions Youngkin took:

YOUNGKIN EXECUTIVE ORDERS

YOUNGKIN EXECUTIVE DIRECTIVES

In addition to the executive orders the new governor signed, Youngkin also issued two executive directives.

The first directive further seeks to ease regulatory burdens on businesses and citizens by reducing by 25% the number of regulations not mandated by federal or state statute, in consultation with the Office of the Attorney General. | Read the full text here.

The second directive rescinds the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all state employees, stating that requiring employees to "receive the COVID-19 vaccination and disclose their vaccination status or engage in mandatory testing is harmful to their individual freedoms and personal privacy." | Read the full text here.