Virginia NAACP demands Youngkin establish clear process for restoring voting rights for citizens with past felony convictions

The group will talk about public records that they said "reveal a lack of clear standards and timelines for the current rights restoration process."

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia NAACP is planning to address Gov. Glenn Youngkin's process for restoring voting rights to Virginia citizens with past felony convictions, which the group criticized as "arbitrary" and potentially discriminatory.

During a press conference at the Bell Tower in Richmond Tuesday, the group will discuss documents they acquired through public records requests that they said "reveal a lack of clear standards and timelines for the current rights restoration process."

The Virginia NAACP wrote in a press release that the lack of standards creates "an opaque and confusing system rife with opportunity for discriminatory impact on Black Virginians and other Virginians of color."

They also claim that the process is "operating at an increasingly slow pace which threatens to block thousands of applicants from participating in upcoming elections."

They demand that Youngkin establishes clear standards for restoring the voting rights of citizens, communicates effectively with applicants, and expedites the process."