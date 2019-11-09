RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police say a man hit a trooper with a golf club as the officer approached his car to offer assistance.

Sergeant Keeli L. Hill stated in a news release that the trooper pulled over to help an apparently distraught man who was standing by a car stopped in traffic Tuesday evening.

News outlets report that as the trooper approached the man, he took a golf club from his car and swung at the trooper, hitting his arm.

Virginia State Police and Richmond Police took the man into custody and charges are pending.

Emergency medical responders assessed the trooper at the scene.

The attack is under investigation.

