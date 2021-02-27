Lawmakers vote to remove Jefferson Davis' name from highway

Counties and cities have until Jan. 1, 2022 to change their portion of Jefferson Davis Highway, or the state will change it to Emancipation Memorial Highway.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia General Assembly has approved a bill renaming sections of U.S. Route 1 almost 100 years after it was named in honor of the first and only president of the Confederacy.

The bill, introduced by Del. Joshua Cole, D-Fredericksburg, passed the House earlier this month with a 70-28 vote. The Senate passed the measure earlier this week with a 30-9 vote.