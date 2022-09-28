State of Emergency declared in Virginia ahead of approaching Hurricane Ian

A state of emergency means Virginia can mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Hours after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a monster Category 4 hurricane, Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a State of Emergency for Virginia, which expects to feel Ian's impacts going into the weekend.

“Hurricane Ian is a large, powerful storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia later this week into early next week,” Youngkin said in announcing the state of emergency.

“We want to ensure that our communities have the resources needed to respond to and recover from any potential effects from the storm. While we recognize that the storm track is still uncertain, I nevertheless encourage all Virginians and visitors to make a plan, have supplies on hand, and follow official sources for the latest forecast information and guidance. Suzanne and I will be praying for those in Florida in the path of the storm.”

A state of emergency means Virginia can mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts. Governor Roy Cooper in neighboring North Carolina also issued a state of emergency on Wednesday.

Here in Hampton Roads, meteorologists do not expect a direct hit from Ian, there will be plenty of wind and rain as the storm gets absorbed by a cold front and stalls over western Virginia.

Expect showers to develop through the day Friday with a wet and windy day Saturday. Four to eight inches of rain is possible across the area through Tuesday, with some locations picking up even more. Heavy rainfall could cause fresh-water flooding in some areas.

Several days of onshore winds will likely cause higher-than-normal tides through the weekend.

Officials recommend having a plan in place just in case you need to evacuate your home, such as having family or friends you are able to stay with.