How and when Tropical Storm Ian will impact Coastal Virginia

Remnants of Hurricane Ian will bring rain, wind, and possible tidal flooding to Hampton Roads this weekend. Here's what to know.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Hurricane Ian weakened to a tropical storm overnight and is expected to continue north toward the Carolinas and Virginia, where remnants of the storm will bring rain, wind, and possible minor tidal flooding to Hampton Roads this weekend.

The eye of Hurricane Ian made landfall yesterday afternoon near Cayo Costa, Florida as a Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph, bringing storm surge flooding to the Florida gulf coast.

Overnight and early this morning, Ian weakened to a tropical storm as the center of the system tracked over land.

Where is Ian now?

As of the latest advisory, Ian was tracking north-northeast at 9 mph. Its winds are sustained at 70 mph with gusts to 85 mph.

As the storm's center exits off the Florida coast and move back out over water, where it may have an uptick in intensity.

It will then make a hook turn to the northwest, making a second US landfall just south of Charleston, South Carolina as a potential Cat 1 Hurricane. A hurricane warning is in place for the entire coast of South Carolina, with tropical storm warnings all the way up to Surf City, North Carolina.

Ian will weaken to a depression and eventually a remnant low late Friday into Saturday morning.

How will Ian impact Virginia?

After making a second US landfall, the *remnants* of Ian will move north-northwest and bring moisture through parts of the Appalachian Mountains.

Hampton Roads will not see a "direct hit" from Ian, but we will see rain and wind this weekend as the storm gets absorbed by a cold front and stalls over western Virginia.

Look for showers to develop early Friday with a wet and windy day both Saturday and Sunday. Four to eight inches of rain is possible across the area through Tuesday, with some locations picking up even more. Heavy rainfall could cause freshwater urban flooding in some areas.

In addition, several days of onshore winds will likely cause higher-than-normal tides through the weekend.

Minor tidal flooding is expected with each high tide, starting Friday afternoon. Moderate tidal flooding, meaning water levels over 5.5', is possible on Sunday.