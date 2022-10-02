Region braces for coastal flooding, high winds and rain as nor'easter forms off coast

The storm is forming from the remnants of tropical system Ian. 13News Now Meteorologist Evan Stewart says we could face the highest flooding we've seen in years.

NORFOLK, Va. — Cities and counties from the Eastern Shore all the way south through Dare County are taking action to prepare for what could prove to be a nasty nor'easter that's forming off the coast in the Atlantic.

The storm is coming together as the remnants of tropical system Ian combine with a cold front. 13News Now Meteorologist Evan Stewart says we could face the highest flooding Hampton Roads has seen in years.

School closings throughout the area are being reported. You can check to see if your school is included by going to our Closings page.

A Coastal Flood Warning, along with other advisories have been declared in Dare County. You can read about those HERE.

Chincoteage has declared a state of emergency. You can read more about that HERE.

The U.S. Navy has also been impacted as the initial deployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford scheduled for Monday could be affected. You can read more about that HERE.

The city of Hampton sent out a news release saying they could experience flooding that "could rival or surpass those seen in Hurricane Sandy in 2012."

Their Office of Emergency Management said some locations that may experience flooding include Buckroe, Foxhill, Fort Monroe, Langley Air Force Base, Hampton University, Newmarket Creek area, and Grandview.

The city of Virginia Beach is providing free parking in some city garages:

UPDATE: We're anticipating more severe weather & coastal flooding Sun–Tues, so VB is extending the time that residents may move their cars for FREE to City garages (9th & 31st streets at Oceanfront; Maroon, Red, Green & Orange garages at Town Center) through 7am, Tues, 10/4. pic.twitter.com/c9LqmRpLMI — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) October 1, 2022