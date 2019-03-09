VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue Team is stationed in Florida ready to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

Along with them, the Task Force has a few specially trained helpers: K9s.

Rip (Riptide), Petras, Sarge, and Haven are staged with the rest of the team in Orlando, Florida.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department is the sponsoring agency for VA-TF 2, and it's comprised of firefighters and specialty personnel from across Hampton Roads and the surrounding region.

PHOTOS: Virginia Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue Team's K9s

