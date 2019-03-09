VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue Team is stationed in Florida ready to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.
Along with them, the Task Force has a few specially trained helpers: K9s.
Rip (Riptide), Petras, Sarge, and Haven are staged with the rest of the team in Orlando, Florida.
The Virginia Beach Fire Department is the sponsoring agency for VA-TF 2, and it's comprised of firefighters and specialty personnel from across Hampton Roads and the surrounding region.
RELATED: Virginia Task Force 2 on the ground in Puerto Rico, activated to Florida for Hurricane Dorian
Click here to learn more about Virginia Task Force 2.
RELATED: FEMA certified Doberman sent to Florida to rescue people from Hurricane Dorian
More Hurricane Dorian News:
- RELATED: TROPICS LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Watch in effect for Outer Banks ahead of Dorian
- RELATED: How you can help the Bahamas and people affected by Hurricane Dorian
- RELATED: Concerns over 'psychological damage' to hurricane victims after Dorian wreaks havoc
- RELATED: VDOT prepares for potential Hurricane Dorian impacts
- RELATED: Virginia Attorney General: Be careful donating to victims of Hurricane Dorian
- RELATED: Air Force moves jets from Langley Air Force Base because of Hurricane Dorian