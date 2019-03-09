SUFFOLK, Va. — DOWNLOAD: 13News Now Hurricane Guide

As Hurricane Dorian approaches Hampton Roads, the Virginia Department of Transportation is ready to respond to any unsafe traveling conditions or storm damage.

Ahead of the storm, crews have been clearing drainage facilities, preparing trucks and equipment and coordinating for additional debris and tree removal crews to be on standby.

VDOT will be conducting tide gate testing at the I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4. Drivers traveling I-64 to the HRBT during this time should expect to be stopped for up to one hour in each direction.

To avoid delays, motorists are encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel as an alternate route.

The tunnel closing will take place as follows:

2 a.m. to 3 a.m. – all eastbound traffic stopped

3 a.m. to 4 a.m. – all westbound traffic stopped

At this point, VDOT has no plans to close any of Hampton Roads major bridge or tunnel crossings, including the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel.

VDOT is encouraging citizens to limit travel during inclement weather.

There are several ways drivers can report problems on the roadways during a storm including VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or ONLINE.

Statewide and local traffic conditions are available by calling 511.

