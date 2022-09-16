When's the Virginia tax rebate coming? Here are 4 things to know.

Around 3.2 million people in Virginia could get a one-time tax rebate -- up to $250 for those who filed individually, and up to $500 for those who filed jointly.

NORFOLK, Va. — One could say "the struggle is real" as people deal with higher gas prices and the impact of inflation, but many Virginians are about to get a little extra cash this fall.

Around 3.2 million people in Virginia are eligible to get a one-time tax rebate, up to $250 for those who filed individually, and up to $500 for those who filed jointly.

To be eligible for the rebate, people have to file by Nov. 1, 2022 and have a 2021 tax liability.

The rebate was included in the state budget that Virginia lawmakers passed and Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed earlier this year. Here are four things to know about what's coming:

Expect the rebate by late October, but it could be sooner.

The Virginia Department of Taxation will process the rebates first in and first out.

People who filed by July 1 should expect the rebate in late October, according to Gov. Youngkin's office. Those who file between July 1 and Nov. 1 will get their rebate within four months of their filing date.

That being said, the department is doing a test run Friday and Saturday. If everything goes well, the rebates could come sooner, according to spokesperson Heather Cooper.

It will come by direct deposit or check in the mail.

People who got a state tax refund by direct deposit this year will likely get the rebate by direct deposit in the same bank account.

Everyone else will get their rebate by a paper check in the mail.

Rebate could be used to satisfy tax debt.

If someone owes money to the Virginia Department of Taxation, or another state or local agency, the state government will use the rebate to pay that debt before sending the remainder of the rebate.

If someone owes more than the amount of the rebate, the department will send a letter explaining the use of the rebate toward the debt.

You can check online to see if you're eligible.