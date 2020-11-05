Colonial Williamsburg goes virtual with museum tours

The historical epicenter is finding new ways to educate folks during this time of social distancing.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — "First and foremost, our mission is education."

Ron Hurst, Vice President for Museums, Preservation and Historic Resources, feels as though that mission is even more pertinent during hard times.

"We really think history is a tool for the future," Hurst said.

With that in mind, he and the staff at Colonial Williamsburg are using some of the most modern forms of communication to educate on the past.

A visit to ColonialWilliamsburg.org reveals a host of virtual learning and touring options. Detailed virtual tours of the Governor's Mansion and various museums have already been uploaded, with one of the old Capital in development.

Colonial Williamsburg also has a strong presence on social media, including Facebook Lives with some of the interpretive staff. The most recent: Martha Washington.