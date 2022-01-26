'Ride among the gods' | Busch Gardens Williamsburg's Pantheon opens to the public March 25

Before it opens to the general public, park members will have exclusive early access to ride Pantheon on select dates beginning March 4.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The wait is almost over!

Pantheon, Busch Gardens Williamsburg's newest and most epic roller coaster, is set to open to the general public on March 25, but park members will have exclusive early access rides on select dates beginning March 4.

Busch Gardens says Pantheon is the world's fastest multi-launch roller coaster, with a top speed of 73 mph and standing at 180 feet. It features a 95-degree drop, four launches, five air-time hills and two inversions.

Pantheon was originally set for a grand opening in Spring 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic got in the way.

"The opening of Pantheon has been much anticipated, and we are thrilled to add such an innovative attraction to our thrill ride portfolio," said park president Kevin Lembke in a news release. "With multiple launches, a beyond vertical drop, speed changes and other unique ride components, this coaster creates an unforgettable ride experience."

Pantheon is located in the park's Festa Italia Village, becoming Busch Garden's eighth world-class roller coaster.

The steel coaster was manufactured by Intamin Worldwide and according to the park it "incorporates Pluto, Mercury, Jupiter, Minerva, and Neptune, with an aspect of the track reflecting their respective powers."

If you don't want to wait until March 25 to take a ride on Pantheon, pass members will be able to preview it several weeks early, beginning March 4. Visit Busch Gardens' website for different membership plans.