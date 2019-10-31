WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Peninsula Health District put out an advisory Thursday to let people who live or work in the Palisades area of Williamsburg know that a raccoon tested positive for rabies.

The Health District said the raccoon was found by a domestic dog on private property in the area.

Health officials asked anyone who may have been exposed to the virus through the raccoon's bite, scratch, or saliva contact them at (757) 603-4277.

They also asked people to be aware if their pets were exposed to the raccoon. In cases of possible pet exposure, after hours, owners can contact James City County Animal Control at (757) 565-0370.

RELATED: Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter hosts free rabies clinic

Rabies is deadly, but preventable. Health officials included these guidelines to prevent rabies when is put out its advisory:

Vaccinate your pets.

Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department.

Enjoy wildlife from a distance – don’t feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises.

Do not feed your pets outside, leave trash uncovered, or do anything that may attract wild animals to your property.

RELATED: Rabid raccoon found in Yorktown