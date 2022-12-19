This thrill ride at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg is set to close soon.

Since it opened in 2011, it's taken up to 30 people at a time to the very top and spun before plunging into the depths of fun below.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — There's a particular ride at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg that stands particularly tall among the trees. Now, it's set to close in the new year.

The Mäch Tower is a nearly 240-foot drop tower that is located in the German Oktoberfest section of the park.

Since it opened in 2011, it's taken up to 30 people at a time to the very top and spun before plunging into the depths of fun below.

"After review and consideration of overall guest satisfaction, we have made the decision to close Mäch Tower permanently," the park wrote in a statement.

"Now through January 8, we invite you to drop in for one more ride on this spiraling drop tower (ride availability subject to change.)"