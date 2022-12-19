x
Williamsburg

This thrill ride at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg is set to close soon.

Since it opened in 2011, it's taken up to 30 people at a time to the very top and spun before plunging into the depths of fun below.
File photo of the Busch Gardens Williamsburg roller coaster Griffon, with Mach Tower in the background.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — There's a particular ride at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg that stands particularly tall among the trees. Now, it's set to close in the new year. 

The Mäch Tower is a nearly 240-foot drop tower that is located in the German Oktoberfest section of the park. 

Since it opened in 2011, it's taken up to 30 people at a time to the very top and spun before plunging into the depths of fun below. 

Recently, the park announced that it would be bringing the experience to a close.

"After review and consideration of overall guest satisfaction, we have made the decision to close Mäch Tower permanently," the park wrote in a statement. 

"Now through January 8, we invite you to drop in for one more ride on this spiraling drop tower (ride availability subject to change.)"  

This announcement comes as thousands of visitors flock to the annual Christmas Town celebration, and as Busch Gardens prepares to open "DarKoaster: Escape the Storm," which will be the world's first all-indoor straddle roller coaster when it opens next year, with over 2,400 feet of track and four launches.

