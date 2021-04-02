Locally-owned Williamsburg pharmacy one of few to administer COVID-19 vaccine, as many more wait to receive supply

Independent pharmacies, like everyday people, are waiting for vaccines. Hundreds have registered with the state to administer shots.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Drs. Henry and Jade Ranger may be the most popular couple in Williamsburg right now.

Their business, The Prescription Shoppe, is one of few independently-owned pharmacies in Virginia currently offering COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Just the joy you hear and see on people’s faces when you give them their shot... it is truly what it is all about,” said Dr. Henry Ranger.

The pharmacy received their first shipment -- 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine -- last week and another 300 doses this week. With that supply, the Rangers said they should be able to vaccinate more than 500 people.

“Yesterday we gave 114 doses,” said Dr. Henry. “And we’ll be doing at least 110 doses again today.”

As of Wednesday, pharmacies in Virginia have received 34,700 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and have administered 26,689 first doses, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. Pharmacies have received only 1,700 second doses and administered 117 second doses. The dashboard does not specify how many of those pharmacies are independently owned or community-based.

“We want to help and be part of the solution,” said Dr. Kelly Goode, co-chair of the VDH Vaccine Advisory and immediate past president of the Virginia Pharmacists Association.

The Virginia Department of Health has been working with the Virginia Pharmacy Association to identify pharmacists and pharmacies to distribute vaccines. Dr. Kelly Goode described a “difficult” registration process for local pharmacies seeking clearance from the state.

“It’s just the process of getting the connection with the Virginia Department of Health and making sure the understanding is there for the reporting and all the pieces and being able to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Goode.

Goode said the Virginia Pharmacy Association has held seminars to help pharmacists registers with the state.

The Rangers, both graduates of Hampton University, also described challenges in receiving doses and clarity on shipments from the VDH.

“It is hard to plan ahead because we have not known if, when, or how many doses we will receive until the day before,” said Dr. Jade.

“I had to send borderline harassing emails,” said Dr. Henry. “Because where the people who are frustrated about getting the vaccine, I am just as frustrated because all of these people I care about and am trying to get them vaccinated and get them answers.”

Dr. Goode estimated at least 450 pharmacists have registered with the state to administer vaccines, but most are waiting for supply. Another challenge, she said, has been the variance in which health districts are handling distribution.

“That’s where some of the issue has been; each health district has sort of rolled it out differently,” said Dr. Goode.

In Virginia, pharmacists have participated in immunizations since 1997, according to Dr. Goode. She said they are ready to assist with mass vaccination, especially in their communities. She cites data showing pharmacies exist within 5 to 10 miles to every community across the country and in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“They are coming to local pharmacists probably more than their primary care provider,” she said.

Kathy and Phil Casey of Williamsburg said they were pleased to hear their pharmacy received vaccine doses and immediately signed-up to be vaccinated.

“It’s been like hunting,” said Kathy, “Where can we get the vaccine? And Henry made it a very easy process.”

Dr. Jade said the pharmacy is known in the state for its ability to administer vaccinations. The pharmacy administered an estimated 10,000 vaccines last year alone, according to the Rangers.

“We are like a one-stop shot shop,” she laughed.

As the state receives more vaccine supply, Dr. Goode believes more independent pharmacies will be added to the fold.

“I believe that as we get more supply, it will open up and we will see more pharmacies receive doses,” she said.

The Rangers said their vaccine supply only lasts about two days, and they do not yet know if they will receive more doses next week. It has been a lot of hard work, including late hours recording vaccine data for the state, but the couple said it is worth it.