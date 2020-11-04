Williamsburg Regional Library bringing free mobile Wi-Fi hotspots to community

The Williamsburg Regional Library is using its bookmobiles to bring free Wi-Fi hotspots to the community.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Williamsburg Regional Library is using its bookmobiles to bring free Wi-Fi hotspots to the community.

The bookmobile Wi-Fi hotspots travel to food distribution sites, grocery stores, business parking lots in the Williamsburg community.

The initiative is funded by the Friends of Williamsburg Regional Library.

The Wi-Fi hotspots make the internet more accessible to residents who don't have a connection at home, library officials said.

Residents can also still maintain social distancing guidelines.

"We know that many people in our community depend on the library for internet access, and we want to be able to continue to offer this essential service even while the buildings are closed," said library director Betsy Fowler.

"In these uncertain times, it's critical that everyone in our community has access to vital government resources from the Social Security Administration, the Virginia Employment Commission, the Census, and many others."

The library has purchased additional WiFi hotspots that allow for 15 simultaneous connections and will be used at various locations around the Williamsburg area for set time periods beginning this week.

Additionally, the library has set up several long-term WiFi hotspot locations where users can park and access WiFi from their cars 24/7.

Schedule of Rotating Mobile WiFi Hotspot Locations:

Mondays

James Blair Middle School (101 Longhill Rd.) 8-10 a.m.

James River Elementary School /Abram Frink Jr. Community

Center (8901 Pocahontas Tr.) 8-11 a.m.

Quarterpath Crossing (1470 Quarterpath Rd.) 1-3 p.m.

Ewell Station (5601 Richmond Rd.) 1-3 p.m.

Tuesdays

Monticello Marketplace (4680 Monticello Ave.) 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Settlers Market/Walmart Neighborhood Market (4670 Casey

Blvd.) 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Wednesdays

Toano Middle School (7817 Richmond Rd.) 8-10 a.m.

Warhill High School (4615 Opportunity Way) 8-10 a.m.

Williamsburg Crossing (5235 John Tyler Hwy.) 1-3 p.m.

ALDI Grocery Store (1504 Richmond Rd.) 1-3 p.m.

Thursdays

Lightfoot Marketplace (6485 Centerville Rd.) 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Candle Factory Shopping Center (7537 Richmond Rd.) 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Fridays

Grove Christian Outreach Center (8800 Pocohontas Tr.) 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

James-York Plaza (701 Merrimac Tr.) 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Midtown Row (1234 Richmond Rd.) 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter (731 E. Rochambeau Dr.) 1-3 p.m.

Governors Green (4511 John Tyler Hwy.) 1-3 p.m.

Saturdays

Dollar General (7147 Richmond Rd.) 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Williamsburg Marketcenter (6610 Mooretown Rd.) 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Stationary WiFi Hotspot Locations:

Dollar General (8766 Pocahontas Tr.)

Home Cooking (8953 Pocahontas Tr.)

Powhatan Apartments (226 Burton Woods Dr.)

Burnt Ordinary (7901 Sterling Dr.)

Merrimac Crossing (159 Merrimac Tr.)