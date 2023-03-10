Making history: Williamsburg woman becomes first African-American inductee for area's chapter of Daughters of American Revolution

The Williamsburg chapter is one of the largest and oldest in the organization, which is made up of women who are descendants of Patriots of the American Revolution.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — It’s a moment Johnette Gordon Weaver never expected. On Tuesday, she made history through a connection hundreds of years in the making.

“As of today, I can tell a brand-new story from a brand-new perspective," said Johnette Gordon Weaver.

The Williamsburg chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution inducted Weaver as its first African American member.

Nearly 100 years old, it’s one of the oldest and largest chapters in the organization, which is made up of women who are proven descendants of Patriots of the American Revolution.

“Anthony Robert’s is my sixth great grandfather," said Gordon Weaver.

Roberts served in Virginia’s first regiment as a waggoneer.

A researcher for Daughters of the American Revolution said he’s also the first free, African American Patriot recognized by the organization at the national level.

So much of his story Weaver says she’s now learned through the help of her new “sisters.”

"And they are doing it because they want the whole story told. That to me during this culture means more to me than I can put words to," said Gordon Weaver.

Joining the sisterhood also means a lot to Gordon Weaver because so many of her relatives are veterans, including her son who served in Afghanistan.

She said there is a growth that comes from knowing who you are and where you come from.

“It tells other people who look like me that you too can do this," said Gordon Weaver.

And she’s already digging to find the untold history of more like her ancestor and bring their stories to light.

“God knows how many Patriots of color there are in the Williamsburg, York County, James City County area, if you don’t do the research, you’ll never know," said Gordon Weaver.

Weaver’s story is already inspiring others.