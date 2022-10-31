Tall ship replica docked in Yorktown matches one from Magellan's sailing trip around the world

It's based on a ship that led the Ferdinand Magellan-Elcano expedition on the first trip around the world from 1519-1522.

YORKTOWN, Va. — There are new sails on the horizon of the York River, but they won't be there for long.

The Nao Trinidad, a historic replica of a Spanish tall ship, docked at Riverwalk Landing on Oct. 27. It's open to visitors until Nov. 6.

The wooden, square-rigged beauty is homeported in Heluva, Spain.

It's based on a ship that led the Ferdinand Magellan-Elcano expedition on the first trip around the world from 1519-1522.

The traveling ship's website says the original ship left Seville, Spain in August 1519, and made it across the Atlantic and Pacific oceans all the way to the Philippines.

There, after years at sea, it sprung a leak and had to stop for repairs. Crewmen later tried to get it back in the water, but severe weather, hunger, thirst and scurvy killed most of the crew, and it turned back to the Moluccas - an island chain east of Indonesia.

"There, the Portuguese were waiting for them; they captured the crew and abandoned the battered ship in those waters, where, exhausted and damaged, it met its end," the website says.

You can visit the replica from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, or until 8 p.m. on Halloween night.

Visit Yorktown said there's an educational display onboard about the historic circumnavigation.

Most of the days it's open, admission is $15 for adults and $5 for children. On Nov. 1-3, admission is free.