NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — USS John Warner (SSN 785) had a change of command ceremony on Wednesday, and the event included a special guest: the retired United States Senator for whom the submarine is named after.

John Warner, who also once served as the Secretary of the Navy, was one of the featured speakers on board the sub at Naval Station Norfolk. Vice Admiral Frederick J. "Fritz" Roegge, the President of the National Defense University, also spoke

Commander Burt Canfield was relieved by Commander William Wiley as the commanding officer of USS John Warner during Wednesday's ceremony. Canfield, who has been the John Warner's Commanding Officer since September 2015, will transfer to U.S. Fleet Forces Nuclear Propulsion Examination Board. Wiley is reporting for command following a Federal Executive Fellowship at The Atlantic Council where he served as the U.S. Navy Senior Fellow.

USS John Warner recently returned from its maiden deployment, where it traveled the world and logged more than 30,000 nautical miles during its seven months at sea.

According to the Military Times, while deployed the vessel became the first Virginia-class submarine to fire its missiles in combat. The Warner fired six Tomahawk missiles at Syrian targets back in April.

