Rioter who wore 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt pleads guilty

Robert K. Packer of Newport News pleaded guilty for his involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot. He had been seen in a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Author's Note: The above video is on file from a separate story that aired on Jan. 14, 2021. FBI agents were able to track Robert K. Packer after photos surfaced on social media showing him wearing a 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt.

A Virginia man who wore a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt at the U.S. Capitol during last year's riot has pleaded guilty to joining the mob of people who stormed the building.

Photographs of Robert Keith Packer wearing the sweatshirt with the anti-Semitic message went viral after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Packer pleaded guilty on Wednesday to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of six months imprisonment. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 7.