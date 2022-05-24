A look at some of the deadliest school shootings in US history

The mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas school now ranks among the worst in U.S. history, trailing only behind Sandy Hook as the deadliest at an elementary school.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The mass shooting that happened at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24 is one of America's deadliest school shootings.

Officials say the 18-year-old gunman acted alone in the shooting, which left 18 students and three adults dead. The shooting is already the second-deadliest at an elementary school in the U.S., second to only Sandy Hook in 2012.

According to the Associated Press, until the 1999 massacre at Columbine High School, the number of individuals killed in school shootings in the United States tended to be in the single digits. Since then, the number of shootings that included schools and killed 10 or more people has increased.

Here is a look at some of the deadliest school shootings in American history.

Santa Fe High School

Ten people were killed, including eight students and two teachers, at the shooting that took place in the Houston metropolitan area on May 18, 2018. Thirteen others were injured. A 17-year-old student at the school was taken into custody and has been charged with murder.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas

A 20-year-old suspect opened fire on students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on February 14, 2018. He killed 17 people and injured 17 more. It is the deadliest shooting at a high school in U.S. history. He was arrested shortly after and remains in jail.

Umpqua Community College

On October 1, 2015, A man killed nine people at the school in Roseburg, Oregon, and wounded nine others, then killed himself.

A 19-year-old shot and killed 26 people, including 20 children, at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012. He had killed his mother at their home in Newton, Connecticut before making his way to the elementary school. He then killed himself.

Oikos University

A shooter opened fire at a Korean Christian college in Oakland, California on On April 2, 2012, killing a total of seven people, including six women.

Thirty-two people were killed when a 23-year-old student at Virginia Tech, opened fire on the campus on April 16, 2007. The gunman then killed himself.

West Nickel Mines School

A shooting occurred on October 2, 2006, at a one-room Amish schoolhouse in a village in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. A gunman kidnapped and shot 10 girls, killing five, before turning the weapon on himself.

Red Lake Senior High School

A 16-year-old student killed his grandfather and the man's companion at their Minnesota home, then went to nearby Red Lake High School, where he killed five students, a teacher and a security guard before shooting himself on March 22, 2005.

Columbine High School