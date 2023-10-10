Norfolk man worries for home country of Israel, prayers go up amid war | 'Emotions we cannot describe'

Days since the surprise attack by Hamas terrorists on Israeli territory, Shmuel Itzhak has been watching the war unfold from Hampton Roads.

VIRGINIA, USA — In Hampton Roads, prayers are going up as the war intensifies. A crowd came together for a vigil at William & Mary on Tuesday night.

One Norfolk man said he is extending thoughts and prayers as he keeps in close contact with family members in Israel.

Immediate relatives of Shmuel Itzhak are safe. However, he and loved ones feel shock and pain. Itzhak expressed worry for his countrymen in mourning and those being held hostage.

"What are you going to do with an 80-year-old woman? What are you going to do with a 5-year-old son? What's the point?" he asked.

"It's emotions we cannot describe. It's our brothers and sisters that died, brutally murdered, butchered. Horrible," he said.

Itzhak grew up in Israel and even served in the Israeli army. He thinks a long battle is ahead.

"We need to make sure that our people are going to be safe and we're going to bring our people back home," said Itzhak.

Itzhak and his wife had plans to move to Israel in 2024, and he said they still do. Even with the war raging on, he said he wants to keep showing support for his home country.

“We’re on the side of peace. We’re on the side of human life.”



Dozens of others came together to pray in Williamsburg Tuesday night.

"It's a really sad week and weekend for all of us," said Rabbi Mendy Heber with Chabad at William & Mary.

Multiple Jewish student organizations led the vigil. Students, faculty, administrators and community members showed support by Wren Building.

Samuel Rubin, president of William & Mary Hillel, described what he witnessed at the gathering as powerful.

"I'm looking at the way people came, the way they united, the way they hugged, the way they probably cried, the way they brought each other together," Rubin said.

The crowd united in song and held candles.

"We were trying to give a message of unity and action, that people should not just be complacent but rather should do something in memory of those lost," said Rabbi Gershon Litt, director of William & Mary Hillel.

"Come together, put a hand of a shoulder," Rabbi Heber added. "Be there for one another and say 'Hey, what am I going to do today to enlighten the world?'"