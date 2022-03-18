Volunteer with CBN humanitarian outreach captured by Russian soldiers in Ukraine

Virginia Beach-based The Christian Broadcasting Network said the woman taken captive was with Orphan's Promise which helps orphaned and at-risk children.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A spokesman for The Christian Broadcasting Network said Friday that a long-term volunteer with a humanitarian outreach of the network was taken captive by Russian soldiers near Orlovskoe, a location near Mariupol in Ukraine.

Chris Roslan said CBN News reported the information late Thursday.

The volunteer, identified only by her first name of Valentina, worked with Orphan's Promise. The group helps orphaned and at-risk children in more than 60 countries.

People who are close to the situation said that eyewitnesses saw the soldiers throw a bag over Valentina's head at the time when she was abducted.

Roslan said Russian troops had besieged the are where Valentina lives. She had been helping distribute food to people who were hiding in bomb shelters. Valentina has worked in the area near Mariupol for the Orphan's Promise Children of War Project.

The group said that the team, among other things, evacuates women, children, and sick and elderly people from hot spots.