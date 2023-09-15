Bill would allow more veterans to age at home, rather than moving into nursing homes

"The Elizabeth Dole Home Car Act" would expand access to home and community-based services for aging vets.

WASHINGTON — More help could be in store for our nation's heroes.

A new bill would expand access to home and community-based services for aging veterans, keeping them in their own homes instead of forcing them to go into assisted living.

An estimated 80% of the nation's 18 million military veterans will have some need for long-term services and supports in their lifetime, according to the Rand Corporation.

Many aging veterans would undoubtedly prefer to "age in place" at home rather than entering a nursing home for long-term care.

"A lot of veterans in retirement, they would rather have a couple of hours a day of care or a few times a week in their hose, rather than move into a residential care facility as they age," said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia).

Currently, the Department of Veterans Affairs provides or pays for long-term care for more than 500,000 veterans each year according to the Government Accountability Office.

The VA's stated goal is to honor veterans' preferences by allowing them to receive long-term care at home or in the least restrictive setting possible.

"The Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act would help, expanding access to home and community-based services including long term services and supports for aging veterans and improve the VA's support for veterans and caregivers of all ages," Kaine said.

Kaine is a co-sponsor.

"The whole thrust of the bill, it was a real passion of Secretary Dole's, was to give our veterans more options to get care where they want. It's a good bill, bipartisan, and we're really going to push to try and make it happen," he said.