Vietnam veteran awarded Bronze Star, 50 years later

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It was an honor 50 years in the making.

Retired Army Specialist Ronald Mallory received the nation's fourth-highest honor for military personnel: the Bronze Star.

This award was given for his brave actions on February 23, 1971, during the Vietnam War. Mallory's gun truck, Brutus, was attacked and his team was seriously hurt. He was able to drive them to safety but rarely talked about that day after getting home.

Mallory thanked his family, especially his wife, for being the support he needed to make it to see this special day.

"She still didn't know a whole lot," Mallory said. "She's been a big inspiration to me. She made my life come out more and stuff that I was going through, she helped me through it."

Mallory accepted his award in a ceremony Thursday from Brigadier General James M. Smith at the U.S. Army Transportation Museum, Fort Eustis.

Mallory's citation reads: