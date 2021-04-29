Portsmouth-based Coast Guard Cutter Tampa stops vessel carrying $94.6 million in cocaine

While on patrol in the Caribbean, the Tampa stopped a vessel carrying 87 bales of cocaine, weighing 5,500 pounds and worth an estimated $94.6 million.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The US Coast Guard Cutter Tampa is back at its homeport in Portsmouth, following a 56-day patrol in the Caribbean.

The Coast Guard says the Tampa took part in counter-drug operations while on patrol, which included stopping a vessel carrying 87 bales of cocaine, weighing 5,500 pounds and worth an estimated $94.6 million. Three suspects on board were detained.

According to the Coast Guard, the Tampa's efforts to combat drug smuggling are part of Operation Martillo, a larger effort to increase regional stability and undermine the influence of Transnational Criminal Organizations, who routinely attempt to smuggle drugs throughout the region.