Norfolk State ROTC cadets inspired by late retired Gen. Colin Powell

At Norfolk State University's Echols Hall, home of the NSU ROTC program, Powell's words and life serve as an inspiration.

NORFOLK, Va. — With the late Colin Powell, it's truly a case of gone but not forgotten.

The retired Army four-star general, who went on to become the nation's first Black National Security Advisor, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman and Secretary of State once said: "A dream doesn't become a reality through magic. It takes sweat, determination and hard work."

"To see a dude that was born in Harlem, New York make it that far is just amazing to me," said Cadet Malik Cunningham. "So, it kind of inspires me to do good and make things better as I can, try to reach as high as I can."

Cunningham, a sophomore, previously enlisted in the Army and advanced to the rank of sergeant. But, now, he wants to be an officer. Like Powell.

"One of the things that he says that really sticks to me, that I think a lot of people should hear is: 'Be mad, and then get over it,'" he said. "Because a lot of people let things get to them and it ruins their whole day. And I can't do that."

First Lieutenant Jonathan Dixon now teaches military science to second-year cadets at NSU.

"Seeing somebody who looks like you makes you think, I could do something like that someday," he said. "He was also an infantry officer. I'm an infantry officer as well. So that helped inspire me to want to do that."

Powell had been battling Parkinson's disease and multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that diminishes the body's immune system.

His cause of death was complications from COVID-19, even though he had been fully vaccinated.

Powell was 84.