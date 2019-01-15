WASHINGTON — The former U.S. Navy Commander, now Congresswoman, Elaine Luria secured a seat on the House Armed Services Committee.

“As a 20-year Navy veteran, I am honored to serve on the House Armed Services Committee. These are difficult times in a dangerous world, and our brave service members in Virginia’s Second Congressional District and across America deserve our strongest support,” Congresswoman Luria said in a press release. “Our warfighters need proper equipment, training, and funding so they can succeed in their missions to defend America. I will work every day to make sure our nation lives up to its values, and that our most courageous Americans are treated with dignity and respect.”

The U.S. Naval Academy graduate will bring an experienced Hampton Roads military voice and perspective to national security issues.

Of all of the members in the House Democratic Caucus, she has served the longest on active duty. Luria has 20 years of active military service with the U.S. Navy under her belt.

The House Armed Services Committee retains jurisdiction over defense policy, military personnel, military operations, and counterterrorism efforts.

Luria was sworn into office on January 3. Since then, she voted to reopen the government, co-introduced a bill to ban offshore drilling, and cosponsored a bill that would pay the Coast Guard.