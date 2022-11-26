USS Gerald R. Ford returns home to Naval Station Norfolk Saturday

She has just completed her first deployment.

NORFOLK, Va. — The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) returned home to Naval Station Norfolk Saturday after its first deployment, according to a press release from the NAVY.

The GRFCSG conducted training on air defense, anti-subsurface warfare, distributed maritime operations, and transfer of authority with NATO, while working alongside Allies and partners, the release said.

The nations that participated with the U.S. during this deployment were Canada, The Netherlands, Denmark, France, Germany, Spain, Finland, and Sweden.

The carrier traveled more than 9,200 miles since deploying on October 4, the release said.



“I am honored to welcome the Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group home from their inaugural deployment in the Atlantic, where they strengthened relationships with Allies and partners, exercised combined capabilities, and demonstrated our commitment in the Atlantic,” said Vice Admiral Dan Dwyer, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet and Joint Force Command, Norfolk.