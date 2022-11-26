x
USS Gerald R. Ford returns home to Naval Station Norfolk Saturday

She has just completed her first deployment.
NORFOLK, Va. (Nov. 26, 2022) – A Sailor reunites with her family following the return of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) to Naval Station Norfolk, Nov. 26. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, returned to Naval Station Norfolk following a scheduled deployment with Allies and partners in an effort to build strategic relationships and contribute to a stable and conflict-free Atlantic region, while also showcasing the U.S. Navy’s most advanced class of aircraft carrier. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

NORFOLK, Va. — The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) returned home to Naval Station Norfolk Saturday after its first deployment, according to a press release from the NAVY. 

The GRFCSG conducted training on air defense, anti-subsurface warfare, distributed maritime operations, and transfer of authority with NATO, while working alongside Allies and partners, the release said. 

The nations that participated with the U.S. during this deployment were Canada, The Netherlands, Denmark, France, Germany, Spain, Finland, and Sweden.

The carrier traveled more than 9,200 miles since deploying on October 4, the release said. 

NORFOLK (Nov. 26, 2022) The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) returns to Naval Station Norfolk after completing their inaugural deployment to the Atlantic Ocean with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG), Nov. 26. The GRFCSG, returned to Naval Station Norfolk following a scheduled deployment with Allies and partners in an effort to build strategic relationships and contribute to a stable and conflict-free Atlantic region, while also showcasing the U.S. Navy’s most advanced class of aircraft carrier. (U.S. Navy Photo/Video by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Nathan T. Beard)


“I am honored to welcome the Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group home from their inaugural deployment in the Atlantic, where they strengthened relationships with Allies and partners, exercised combined capabilities, and demonstrated our commitment in the Atlantic,” said Vice Admiral Dan Dwyer, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet and Joint Force Command, Norfolk.

"This deployment is an example of how the US and alongside its many allies and partners are increasing our naval presence across the Atlantic and across the world."

