Gold Star family reminds people the importance of Memorial Day at Virginia Beach ceremony

About a hundred people showed up to the Tidewater Veterans Memorial Ceremony in Virginia Beach Monday in honor of our fallen troops.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In the Virginia Beach Convention Center, wreaths dedicated to some of our many fallen heroes decorated the room while people gathered to pay their respects.

The Tidewater Veterans Memorial Ceremony moved indoors when rain was considered a possibility on Monday morning. The event kicked off in the afternoon with a pledge of allegiance, a prayer, and the national anthem where everyone in the room took a moment of silence.

13News Now military reporter Mike Gooding emceed the event, telling the names and stories of military service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Memorial Day often marks a day of commiseration. For some, it's a celebration of life and for others, it's a lesson at a young age.

Anthony Corbine attended the event with his parents and little sister. His father is a veteran and, while the family isn't connected to anyone who served and passed away, they felt the need to show their appreciation.

"I kind of feel really good... proud," said Corbine as he stood with his mom.

Mark and Nancy Stets attend ceremonies like this one every year. They've spent the past 13 years commemorating their son, Mark Stets Jr.

Sadly, Memorial Day is a tough reality the Gold Star family experiences every day.

"It can be a tough day," said Mark Stets Sr., wearing a tie that had his son's picture on it. "Memorial Day... it's one of 365 [days] for us."

Mark Stets Jr. served as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army. He was assigned to the 8th Psychological Operations Battalion (Airborne), 4th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne) at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

In 2010, Stets was serving in Pakistan. His mother, Nancy, said he was helping rebuild a girl's school.

"A vehicle IED was detonated right next to their vehicle. Mark Jr. and the two civil affairs soldiers were killed and the Green Berets there were wounded," Nancy Stets explained.

Stets Jr. is buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Mark and Nancy Stets said it's too crowded for them to have personal, private time with their son. So, they visit him other times of the year, but on Memorial Day, they go to events like the one in Virginia Beach to share his name with others.

The Stets said their son always wanted to be in the military, ever since he was a little kid. Even leading up to his death, they said he was proud to be a service member.

"He told me, 'Dad this is the job I've always wanted.' He loved what he was doing and that was the week he died," said Mark Stets Sr. "I'll always remember him... one day I'll meet him."

Nancy Stets said since her son's passing, she and her family formed a type of comradery with other families who lost loved ones in action. She said there's a sense of community when you commiserate and a better understanding of how people who survived those tragedies feel.

"It's hard for a lot of people," said Nancy Stets. "One of the things we've come to realize because of being involved with the military down in Fort Bragg, is that remembering the fallen is harder on them than it is on us because they go through the, 'Why not me? Why them and not me?' So, we see the impact that the fallen has had on them."