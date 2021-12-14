Mixed review for Hampton VA Medical Center

The Inspector General's Office found patient satisfaction was lower than the national average and offered six recommendations for improvements.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Veterans Affairs Medical Center has gotten a less than stellar report card from the Department of Veterans Affairs Inspector General's Office.

The 75-page report reflects the findings of an unannounced virtual review the OIG conducted in May.

The Comprehensive Healthcare Inspection Program was designed to provide "a focused evaluation of the quality of care delivered in the inpatient and outpatient settings of the Hampton VA Medical Center," according to a news release from the VA.

The report found that patient satisfaction at the Hampton VAMC is lower than the national average for the Veterans Health Administration.

The report says patients "appear less satisfied with their inpatient and outpatient care".

And, an employee survey of leadership showed "similar or worse" results than the national average for the VHA.

The OIG issued six recommendations for improvement in five areas:

(1) Quality, Safety, and Value

• Surgical work group attendance

(2) Registered Nurse Credentialing

• Primary source verification of licenses

(3) Mental Health

• Suicide prevention training

(4) Care Coordination

• Transfer form completion

(5) High-Risk Processes

• Disruptive behavior committee attendance

• Staff training

In response, Hampton VA Medical Center Public Affairs released a statement to 13 News Now. It said: