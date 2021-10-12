130 military families receive free holiday meals from Operation Homefront

Holiday Meals for Military offers junior and mid-grade enlisted families with grocery items necessary to prepare a traditional holiday meal.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — More than 100 military families will have a full dinner table this holiday season thanks to donations from Operation Homefront.

On Friday, the national nonprofit headed to VFW Post 176 in Newport News to distribute 130 gift cards to pre-registered military families. Thanks to the donations, 130 families will have a traditional holiday meal this season.

The families in Newport News aren't the only ones, though. As a part of Operation Homefront's Holiday Meals for Military, more than 15,000 families will have a delicious holiday meal.

According to the nonprofit, the program offers junior and mid-grade enlisted families with grocery items necessary to prepare a traditional holiday meal.

Many military members are far from family on the holidays, so helping ease the financial burden might make the holiday season a little bit brighter for the men and women serving our country.