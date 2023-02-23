Locally-based Navy SEAL dies after parachuting incident in Arizona

Chief Special Warfare Operator Michael Ernst died on Sunday following a parachuting incident in Arizona.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARANA, Arizona — A decorated Navy SEAL who was assigned to a unit in Hampton Roads died earlier this week from injuries sustained in a parachuting accident in Arizona.

Chief Special Warfare Operator Michael Ernst died on Feb. 19 during a training exercise, according to the Navy SEAL Foundation.

"As you can imagine, Mike's wife, two children (ages 5 and almost 3), and the NSW community are devastated by this loss. The NSF team has been working with the Command to support everyone's needs," the foundation wrote in a statement.

Ernst enlisted in the Navy in 2009 and was awarded the Silver Star, according to CNN.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ernst family,” said Rear Adm. Keith Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command. “Mike was an exceptional teammate. He was a dedicated NSW Sailor who applied his talents and skills towards some of our nation’s hardest challenges, while selflessly mentoring his teammates. Mike and his family will always be part of the NSW family, and he will never be forgotten.”