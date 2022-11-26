VB Clothing retailer donates thousands of dollars to Navy SEAL Foundation

Active duty Navy Lieutenant Bear Handlon said it is the honor of the company he co-founded to do whatever it can to help fellow members of the military community and other heroes.

"I think it's important to back what we say with action," he said. "I think there's a lot of brands out there who say they're this or that. If we are a patriotic fitness apparel brand, what are we actually doing about it? And I think this is just another way we can show our commitment to those in uniform."