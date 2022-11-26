VB Clothing retailer donates thousands of dollars to Navy SEAL Foundation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A local online fitness apparel brand has made a major donation to the Navy SEAL foundation in honor of Veterans Day.
Born Primitive, a Virginia Beach based apparel company catering to patriotic gym rats, donated $125,000 to the Navy SEAL Foundation.
The brand celebrated the donation with a big outdoor work out on the beach.
The clothing company said the money for the donation came from percentages of profits from selling items.
Active duty Navy Lieutenant Bear Handlon said it is the honor of the company he co-founded to do whatever it can to help fellow members of the military community and other heroes.
"I think it's important to back what we say with action," he said. "I think there's a lot of brands out there who say they're this or that. If we are a patriotic fitness apparel brand, what are we actually doing about it? And I think this is just another way we can show our commitment to those in uniform."