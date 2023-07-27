As 270 senior military officers' promotions remain on hold, Virginia's senators blast Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama

The number of officers impacted by the Alabama Republican's maneuver could top 600 by year's end.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The nominations of 270 senior military officers remain in limbo.

That's because one lone U.S. Senator -- Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) -- continues his "hold" on them over his opposition to the Pentagon's policy on abortion leave for service members.

Virginia's two senators are weighing in.

"Currently one senator, the senator from Alabama, is holding all of the promotions across the board for a completely unrelated political item about whether women in the military ought to get access to reproductive health care. I think it weakens our national defense," said Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia).

"Senator Tuberville should stop this stunt. My belief is if he'd served one minute in military service, he never would do this. Because why punish people who deserve our respect and praise?" said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia).

As a result of Tuberville's hold, for the first time in more than 160 years, the Marine Corps does not have a Senate-confirmed commandant.