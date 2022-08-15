After 16 years of salt water and high winds, monument gets much-needed restoration

The Naval Aviation Monument's bronze statues are beginning to suffer from corrosion. Work has begun to preserve them.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A beloved local landmark is beginning to show its age.

So on Monday, work began to restore the Naval Aviation Monument to its place of rightful glory.

The display is there for all to enjoy at 25th Street and the boardwalk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. But being as close as it is to the sea, Mother Nature has taken a toll over the past 16 years.

The magnificent display of public art was officially dedicated in 2006 by the Hampton Roads Squadron of the Association of Naval Aviation (HRANA) to tell the story of three eras of naval aviation: starting in the early 20th century, then progressing to World War II, and finally to modern times.

But the high winds and heavy surf from the Atlantic have not been kind.

"We get the wind off the water and it causes the corrosion of one sort or another on some of the monuments," said retired Navy Commander Carroll Bains, a former Navy pilot and member of the HRANA Squadron.

It falls to a collection of retired Vietnam-era Navy pilots like Bains to be the monument's volunteer caretakers.

"We've had other people that did the cleaning, and we've tried to maintain it in a bronze status all the time... and it just hasn't worked out as well as we wanted," he said.

So, it was time to bring in an expert.

Steve Roy of Hopewell Junction, New York has spent the past four and a half decades doing fine art sculpture and monument restoration. He and his team will use soap and water to clean off the dirt and grime, and then get serious about attacking the active corrosion with a variety of chemical solvents.

"The beauty of bronze is, you don't paint. You oxidize it. It's called a 'patina,'" he said. "In this case, we want a rich, nice brown. Then we'll put a protective sealant on it -- several coats -- before we leave. But still, next year, they're going to have to clean and wax and wash them again."

The monument restoration process is expected to continue throughout this week.