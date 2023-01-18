Local retired Navy captain, former Vietnam POW dies at 96

Navy Capt. Jim Mulligan earned a Silver Star, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Legion of Merit, a Bronze Star, and a Purple Heart.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A legendary Hampton Roads Navy aviator has passed away.

Retired Navy Captain and pilot Jim Mulligan died at his home on January 18, 2023.

Mulligan spent nearly seven years in confinement as a Prisoner of War during the Vietnam War. He earned a Silver Star, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Legion of Merit, a Bronze Star, and a Purple Heart.

A Mass, along with military honors and burial, will take place at 11 a.m. on February 8 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Virginia Beach. The service will be live-streamed on the church's website.