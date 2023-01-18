x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Military News

Local retired Navy captain, former Vietnam POW dies at 96

Navy Capt. Jim Mulligan earned a Silver Star, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Legion of Merit, a Bronze Star, and a Purple Heart.
Credit: 13News Now
Retired Navy Capt. Jim Mulligan speaks with 13News Now in 2015. The former Vietnam POW passed away at 96 on Jan. 18, 2023.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A legendary Hampton Roads Navy aviator has passed away.

Retired Navy Captain and pilot Jim Mulligan died at his home on January 18, 2023.

Mulligan spent nearly seven years in confinement as a Prisoner of War during the Vietnam War. He earned a Silver Star, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Legion of Merit, a Bronze Star, and a Purple Heart.

A Mass, along with military honors and burial, will take place at 11 a.m. on February 8 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Virginia Beach. The service will be live-streamed on the church's website.

Captain Mulligan was 96 years old and is survived by four sons, 17 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Another suspected suicide by USS George Washington sailor

Before You Leave, Check This Out