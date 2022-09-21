U.S. Navy Reserve highlights companies employing reservists

Representatives from nearly 40 companies were recognized and toured Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story and Naval Station Norfolk.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Dozens of companies across the country got a big thank you from the U.S. Navy on Wednesday.

The U.S. Navy Reserve recognized several companies that employ reservists, and have gone above and beyond to support them in civilian life.

“The commitment that they make to us individually as employees as well as our national security is amazing,” said Lt. Patrick Powers with the U.S. Navy Reserve.

Powers is one of nearly 60,000 people serving in the reserve. When not in uniform, he works with MedHealth Partners as a nurse and clinical operations manager.

“We are an ICU-level ambulance in the sky,” said Paul Green, the chief development officer of the company.

Green said those in the reserve make a big difference for the business.

“They’re already trained as they come into your organization," he said. "They’ve already got the thought process down, they’ve got the regime down.”

Adrian Lowery, the executive director of the Lumberton Housing Authority in North Carolina, said out of the 25 employees there, one is a Navy Reserve sailor.

"The training that he's garnered through his time with the Navy has helped him for his role as chief operations," he said. "So for us, we've just taken advantage of something that the Navy has already created."

Though, many servicemembers say they’re fortunate to have employers who understand their oath of service.

To thank them, leaders with the U.S. Navy recognized nearly 40 companies who employ Navy reserve sailors in a Wednesday morning ceremony.

“One way that we can give back is to help them understand the context of what motivates their sailors and what they do,” said Vice Admiral John Mustin, the chief of Navy Reserve.

Dozens of company leaders got a chance to tour Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. It's the Navy Reserve's 11th year recognizing multiple companies.

Sailors displayed machinery and patrol boats and explained their use. Company leaders said their appreciation for their sailors has grown as they learn more about how they protect the ports.

“It’s just so impactful," Powers said. "If everybody understood that, you would come out here, you would have so much pride in what you see happening. It’s just a really special thing.”