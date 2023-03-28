US Navy investigates death of USS Montana sailor

A spokesperson said the sailor was found unresponsive Monday on the pier adjacent to the USS Montana by another crew at Newport News Shipbuilding.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The U.S. Navy is investigating the death of a sailor assigned to the USS Montana, a spokesperson for Submarine Force Atlantic confirmed to 13News Now.

The sailor was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

"We deeply mourn the loss of our shipmate, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Sailor’s family, friends and coworkers during this difficult time," the spokesperson wrote in a statement. "The U.S. Navy is cooperating fully with authorities and the incident remains under investigation.”