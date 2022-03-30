Navy: 2 injured, 1 killed after military plane crash near Chincoteague

A Navy spokesperson said the E-2 aircraft was based out of Naval Station Norfolk and doing a routine flight operation.

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — The U.S. Navy said two people were injured and one person was killed after a military plane crashed near Chincoteague, Virginia, on Wednesday night.

According to a U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) spokesperson, the crash scene is located off the Wildcat Marsh, which is near Chincoteague, Virginia, and involved a military plane.

A Navy spokesperson said the E-2 aircraft was based out of Naval Station Norfolk and doing a routine flight operation. The USGC initially reported the plane as being an Osprey.

The USCG sent a 47-foot lifeboat and helicopter to help with search efforts. A NASA Wallops spokesperson said emergency crews were sent out around 7:45 p.m. to help as well.

Macaulay Porter, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's spokesperson, said the governor is monitoring the situation.

She added: "The governor and the First Lady are keeping the aviators, their families, and the first responders in their thoughts and prayers."

U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria tweeted that she is also monitoring the situation.

"I’m keeping our naval aviators, their families, and our first responders in my thoughts and prayers tonight as rescue and recovery efforts continue," Luria said.