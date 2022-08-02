Navy sailor captures photos of severe storm passing through Hampton from USS Gerald R. Ford

A Navy communications specialist took the pictures as the ship was heading to the Atlantic Ocean for fleet replacement squadron carrier qualifications.

HAMPTON, Va. — A U.S. Navy sailor took some photos of a severe thunderstorm passing over Hampton Monday afternoon from the USS Gerald R. Ford as it traveled the Chesapeake Bay.

The photos were taken by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth, a mass communication specialist for the Navy, when severe weather passed through the Hampton Roads area.

The first picture shows the storm cell as it moves into the area and the second picture shows a lightning strike over Hampton.

The storm brought heavy rain, frequent lightning and loud rumbles of thunder, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a severe thunderstorm warning for several cities, including Hampton and Newport News.

NWS also issued a special marine warning for the lower part of the Chesapeake Bay, between Hampton, Virginia Beach and the southern tip of Virginia's Eastern Shore.

Those are issued when there are potentially hazardous weather conditions that could affect people on the water (i.e. boaters, swimmers).