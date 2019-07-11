NORFOLK, Va. — As the christening nears for America's next aircraft carrier, the Navy has unveiled the official seal of the ship.

The future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) will be the second Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier. The seal integrates elements that honor President John F. Kennedy, his service to the Navy, and his vision for space exploration.

Anchoring the seal is the ship's motto: "Serve with Courage."

"Our motto exemplifies President Kennedy’s life," said Capt. Todd Marzano in a news release. "From the first day of his presidency, he challenged every American during his inauguration speech to ‘ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.’ He regarded serving one’s nation as an honor and held the utmost respect for those who did so with courage, especially when faced with adversity."

The ship's crest for the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79).

U.S. Navy

The seal features a ring of 35 stars to represent Kennedy being the nation's 35th President, while the Roman numeral "CIX" (109) notes Kennedy's naval service as commander of Patrol Torpedo Boat 109 in the South Pacific during World War II. A moon backdrop represents Kennedy's role in pushing forward the nation's space program.

The construction of the Kennedy has undergone several recent milestones, most recently the flooding of the ship's dry dock at Newport News Shipbuilding, where the aircraft carrier is being constructed.

The Kennedy will be christened in Newport News on December 7.

